Insider Selling: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) CEO Sells 38,817 Shares of Stock

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) CEO Sachin Lawande sold 38,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $4,410,775.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,023,993.86. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sachin Lawande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Sachin Lawande sold 11,009 shares of Visteon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,211,980.81.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Sachin Lawande sold 49,453 shares of Visteon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $4,620,888.32.

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Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $113.14. 1,049,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Visteon Corporation has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $129.10. The firm's 50 day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.06.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.33 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.99%.The firm's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Visteon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Visteon's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Visteon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on Visteon in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price target on Visteon in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visteon from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.42.

Read Our Latest Report on VC

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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