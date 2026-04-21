Insider Selling: Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Director Sells 171,963 Shares of Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 171,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $2,711,856.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,567,245 shares in the company, valued at $40,485,453.65. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 458,411 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $7,462,931.08.

On Monday, April 13th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 530,610 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $8,569,351.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,644 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $858,840.44.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 153,735 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $2,455,147.95.

On Friday, April 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 828 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $13,041.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 135,201 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $2,242,984.59.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 484,104 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $7,978,033.92.

On Monday, April 6th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 589,257 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $9,775,773.63.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $4,739,800.00.

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Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOR traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,144,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,015. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $741.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.56.

View Our Latest Report on VOR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,404,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,697,000 after buying an additional 3,422,697 shares during the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 852.8% in the 4th quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,617,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,714 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $33,275,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $22,890,000. Finally, NEXTBio Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $13,080,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company's stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company's proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient's immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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