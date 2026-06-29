Insider Selling: VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) CEO Sells $19,232.00 in Stock

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $19,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,067,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,340. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

De Faria Mariano Gomide also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,280.08.

On Monday, April 27th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

On Monday, April 20th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $20,001.28.

On Monday, April 13th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $19,376.24.

On Monday, April 6th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $19,424.32.

On Tuesday, March 31st, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

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VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of VTEX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. 1,326,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,215. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock's fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $716.91 million, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). VTEX had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Brean Capital raised VTEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of VTEX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 245,306 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in VTEX during the first quarter valued at about $844,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in VTEX during the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 32.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,139 shares of the company's stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 80,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company's stock.

About VTEX

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

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