Insider Selling: VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) CEO Sells 4,808 Shares of Stock

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $88,256.09. This trade represents a 17.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

De Faria Mariano Gomide also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $20,001.28.

On Monday, April 13th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $19,376.24.

On Monday, April 6th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $19,424.32.

On Tuesday, March 31st, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

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VTEX Trading Down 1.4%

VTEX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 513,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,113. The business's 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. VTEX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.64 million, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. VTEX had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.32%.The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 37.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,822 shares of the company's stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 61.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,758 shares of the company's stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 84,189 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 1,570.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,146 shares of the company's stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 175,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the second quarter worth about $4,543,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Brean Capital upgraded VTEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded VTEX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.97.

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VTEX Company Profile

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

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