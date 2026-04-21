Insider Selling: XCF Global Capital (NASDAQ:SAFX) Major Shareholder Sells 1,261,830 Shares of Stock

XCF Global Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFX - Get Free Report) major shareholder Randy Soule sold 1,261,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $656,151.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,805,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,858,836.60. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

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XCF Global Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SAFX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 7,321,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,698,707. XCF Global Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.56.

XCF Global Capital (NASDAQ:SAFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XCF Global Capital, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XCF Global Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of XCF Global Capital by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,131,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XCF Global Capital by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,455 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 200,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in XCF Global Capital by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 69,698 shares in the last quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in XCF Global Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in XCF Global Capital by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFX. Zacks Research raised XCF Global Capital to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on XCF Global Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating on shares of XCF Global Capital in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded XCF Global Capital to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $0.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAFX

About XCF Global Capital

XCF Global Capital Inc is a player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel. XCF Global Capital Inc, formerly known as Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company, is based in RENO, NV.

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