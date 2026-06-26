Insider Selling: Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells $372,660.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,204,942.22. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Kevin Rubin sold 1,686 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $213,160.98.

Get Zscaler alerts: Sign Up

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS traded up $8.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,669,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,399. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.63 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.54, a PEG ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,424 shares of the company's stock worth $2,569,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 76,352.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,385,000 after buying an additional 4,743,787 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 36.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,518,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,635,000 after buying an additional 935,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zscaler by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,572,358 shares of the company's stock worth $578,576,000 after buying an additional 777,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,604 shares of the company's stock worth $525,774,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Zscaler News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $178.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zscaler, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zscaler wasn't on the list.

While Zscaler currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here