Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $148,193.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,055,960.94. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Andrew Polovin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Andrew Polovin sold 6,704 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $422,486.08.

On Thursday, September 17th, Andrew Polovin sold 2,951 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $221,325.00.

Get Tempus AI alerts: Sign Up

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. 3,659,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,220,935. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 3.61.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $411.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $409.39 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.20 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Tempus AI by 2,965.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 502,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,233,000 after purchasing an additional 486,493 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,477,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,397,000 after purchasing an additional 216,692 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,515,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 36.4% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 147,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 39,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tempus AI from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tempus AI from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 target price on Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.37.

Get Our Latest Report on TEM

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI is a healthcare technology company that uses artificial intelligence and clinical data to support precision medicine. The company develops tools for healthcare providers and life sciences organizations, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Its offerings include genomic sequencing and molecular diagnostic tests, particularly in oncology, as well as software for analyzing clinical and molecular data. Tempus also provides tools that can help match patients with clinical trials and support research and treatment decisions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tempus AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tempus AI wasn't on the list.

While Tempus AI currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report