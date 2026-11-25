Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) CEO Mark Thurmond sold 3,276 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $149,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,990,277.45. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Tenable Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,414,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,100. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $53.22. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Tenable had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $276.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the second quarter worth $66,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1,021.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Tenable by 143.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 1,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 target price on Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $44.00 price target on Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Tenable from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Yorkville Ives started coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TENB

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that helps organizations identify, assess and manage security risks across their technology environments. Its exposure management approach is designed to give customers visibility into vulnerabilities and other potential weaknesses across information technology, cloud, operational technology and identity systems. The company's offerings include Tenable One, its exposure management platform, and Nessus, its vulnerability assessment product. Its portfolio also includes solutions for security operations, cloud security, operational technology and application security.

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