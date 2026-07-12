Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insmed from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Insmed from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Insmed from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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Insmed Stock Performance

Insmed stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,796. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.78. Insmed has a 12-month low of $90.39 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The company's fifty day moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average is $138.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 130.11%. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 21,398 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $2,210,841.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 258,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,751,304.44. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 6,149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $666,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,513,762.11. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,289 shares of company stock worth $7,334,073. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in Insmed by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 7,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 180.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab raised its stake in Insmed by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 31,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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