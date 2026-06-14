Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Reduce" from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. Roth Mkm set a $54.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insperity

Insperity Stock Down 3.2%

NSP stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 0.59. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The firm's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Insperity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -358.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi purchased 233,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,933,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,105,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,656,303.60. This trade represents a 26.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 534,987 shares of company stock valued at $15,495,416 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $56,963,000 after purchasing an additional 859,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,255 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,035,000 after purchasing an additional 615,100 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Insperity by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,745,035 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $106,288,000 after purchasing an additional 542,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,890,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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