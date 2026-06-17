Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Trading 8.8% Higher - What's Next?

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.0150. 101,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,022,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $54.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSP

Insperity Trading Up 10.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The firm's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Insperity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -358.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi purchased 233,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $7,933,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,105,912 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,303.60. This trade represents a 26.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 358,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,396,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Insperity by 48.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Insperity by 363.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Insperity by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Insperity by 845.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,106 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Further Reading

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