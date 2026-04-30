Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.600-2.600 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Insperity

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 934,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,275. Insperity has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Insperity's payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 94,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,927,862.40. This trade represents a 11.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 997,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,550,723.20. This represents a 2.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 214,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $56,963,000 after buying an additional 859,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Insperity by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,255 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,035,000 after buying an additional 615,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Insperity by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470,820 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $23,164,000 after buying an additional 403,679 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,085 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $18,599,000 after buying an additional 359,069 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 860,020 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,313,000 after buying an additional 244,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company's stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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