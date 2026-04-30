Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $58.8870 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.08 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,176.67%. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of INSE opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.24. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspired Entertainment news, Chairman A Lorne Weil acquired 21,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $148,364.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 602,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,128,981.35. This represents a 3.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brooks H. Pierce acquired 13,332 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $91,724.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $360,560.16. This represents a 34.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $545,748. 12.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,437 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,085 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Focused Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Inspired Entertainment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Inspired Entertainment

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc NASDAQ: INSE is a business-to-business provider of digital gaming content and technology solutions for the global gaming industry. The company's offerings include server-based gaming modules, virtual sports simulations, digital interactive content and mobile sports betting platforms. Inspired designs proprietary games and software that integrate with lotteries, casino operators, retail betting shops and online platforms, emphasizing reliable performance, rapid deployment and engaging player experiences.

At the core of Inspired's product suite is its Virtual Sports catalog, which simulates sporting events using advanced algorithms and randomized outcomes.

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