Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Insulet from $286.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Insulet Stock Up 3.2%

PODD stock opened at $164.43 on Friday. Insulet has a 52 week low of $138.79 and a 52 week high of $354.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders and investor alerts about a securities class action against Insulet, with lead-plaintiff deadlines set for August 31, 2026. These notices generally keep the stock in the spotlight but do not by themselves change the underlying case. Article link

Multiple law firms issued reminders and investor alerts about a securities class action against Insulet, with lead-plaintiff deadlines set for August 31, 2026. These notices generally keep the stock in the spotlight but do not by themselves change the underlying case. Neutral Sentiment: Another law firm announced that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Insulet and certain officers on behalf of investors who bought shares during the alleged class period, reinforcing concerns about legal overhang for the company. Article link

Another law firm announced that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Insulet and certain officers on behalf of investors who bought shares during the alleged class period, reinforcing concerns about legal overhang for the company. Neutral Sentiment: Prior reporting cited allegations that two Omnipod corrections may have exposed broader quality-control issues and contributed to a sharp earlier selloff, which helps explain why litigation-related headlines remain a focus for traders. Article link

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. The trade was a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $300,794,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Insulet by 462.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $258,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,369 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $92,264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 459,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $130,499,000 after buying an additional 283,643 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $66,907,000 after buying an additional 279,587 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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