Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded at UBS Group

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Insulet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.38.

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Insulet Stock Up 1.5%

PODD opened at $167.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $138.79 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer purchased 2,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,794,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 462.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $258,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,369 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $92,264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 459,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $130,499,000 after purchasing an additional 283,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $66,907,000 after purchasing an additional 279,587 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms reminded investors that August 31, 2026 is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff for purchasers of Insulet securities during periods generally spanning February 21, 2025, through May 26, 2026. These notices are procedural and do not establish that Insulet committed wrongdoing. Rosen Law Firm investor notice

Several law firms reminded investors that is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff for purchasers of Insulet securities during periods generally spanning February 21, 2025, through May 26, 2026. These notices are procedural and do not establish that Insulet committed wrongdoing. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz said a class action was filed in federal court against Insulet and certain officers under federal securities laws, seeking damages for investors who acquired the company’s securities during the alleged class period. Pomerantz class action announcement

Pomerantz said a class action was filed in federal court against Insulet and certain officers under federal securities laws, seeking damages for investors who acquired the company’s securities during the alleged class period. Negative Sentiment: The complaints allege that Insulet misrepresented the safety of its Omnipod products and failed to disclose manufacturing deficiencies that were allegedly revealed through two medical-device corrections. One investor notice also highlighted former executive Eric Benjamin’s reported sale of approximately $3.7 million in Insulet stock before those disclosures. SueWallSt shareholder alert

The complaints allege that Insulet misrepresented the safety of its Omnipod products and failed to disclose manufacturing deficiencies that were allegedly revealed through two medical-device corrections. One investor notice also highlighted former executive Eric Benjamin’s reported sale of approximately $3.7 million in Insulet stock before those disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Law firms said the alleged disclosures contributed to a stock decline of more than 6%, increasing concerns about product safety, regulatory exposure, litigation costs, management credibility, and potential damages. The allegations remain unproven, and the ultimate financial impact is uncertain. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld class reminder

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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