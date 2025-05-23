Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 5,629 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $321,247.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 437,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,990,096.95. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 507,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Intapp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 74.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

