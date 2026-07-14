Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.56, but opened at $26.93. Intapp shares last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 113,136 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Intapp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intapp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intapp

Intapp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.32 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Intapp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $365,066.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 233,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,472.64. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 143.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,891,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 1,160.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,094,989 shares of the company's stock worth $50,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,052 shares of the company's stock worth $55,536,000 after purchasing an additional 617,649 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intapp by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,478,394 shares of the company's stock worth $67,741,000 after purchasing an additional 582,419 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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