Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Integer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.14.

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Integer Price Performance

ITGR traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 104,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,529. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Integer has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $117.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $439.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Integer by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,114 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Defilade Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth about $18,746,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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