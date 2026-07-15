Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $18.9650, with a volume of 54640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IART. Truist Financial cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $17.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 30.15%.The business had revenue of $391.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,441 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,511 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $36,515,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 244,335 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company's stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Integra LifeSciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Integra LifeSciences wasn't on the list.

While Integra LifeSciences currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here