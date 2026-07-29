Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.76, but opened at $18.51. Integra LifeSciences shares last traded at $18.4080, with a volume of 114,181 shares traded.

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Integra LifeSciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Integra LifeSciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Integra reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share , exceeding the $0.48 analyst consensus and rising from $0.45 a year earlier. Integra LifeSciences Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

Integra reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $0.48 analyst consensus and rising from $0.45 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $418.76 million , slightly above the $417.54 million consensus estimate, indicating sales were at least tracking expectations. Integra Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue was , slightly above the $417.54 million consensus estimate, indicating sales were at least tracking expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Management forecast third-quarter EPS of $0.53–$0.61 and revenue of $410 million–$425 million , compared with analyst estimates of $0.56 and $417.3 million, respectively. The ranges imply results could modestly exceed or fall short of expectations.

Management forecast third-quarter EPS of and revenue of , compared with analyst estimates of $0.56 and $417.3 million, respectively. The ranges imply results could modestly exceed or fall short of expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance remained centered on consensus, with EPS of $2.40–$2.50 versus the $2.45 estimate and revenue of approximately $1.7 billion . This suggests management did not deliver a significant outlook upgrade despite the quarterly earnings beat. Integra Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Full-year 2026 guidance remained centered on consensus, with EPS of versus the $2.45 estimate and revenue of approximately . This suggests management did not deliver a significant outlook upgrade despite the quarterly earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: The company reported a negative net margin of 30.15%, a potential concern for investors even though return on equity remained positive. The stock also faces a cautious signal from UBS, which initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $19 price target.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. UBS Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 10.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $418.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 30.15%.Integra LifeSciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.610 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 595.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,958 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company's stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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