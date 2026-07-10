Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to "Hold" Rating

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IART. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $17.17.

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Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company's 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $391.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 30.15%.Integra LifeSciences's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,753,934 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,012,698 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $37,800,000 after buying an additional 1,347,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,522,839 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $43,754,000 after buying an additional 31,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,726 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $45,634,000 after buying an additional 267,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,615 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $34,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

Further Reading

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