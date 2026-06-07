Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the forty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.3514.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

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Intel Stock Down 11.3%

Intel stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $498.43 billion, a PE ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Reuters: Foxconn announces strategic collaboration with Intel on next-gen AI infrastructure

Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Motley Fool: Why Intel Stock Rallied Today

Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers.

Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. 24/7 Wall St.: Nvidia Launches PC Chip in a Direct Challenge Against Intel

NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. Negative Sentiment: Intel was also caught up in a broad semiconductor and tech selloff tied to Broadcom’s weak AI outlook, which pressured chip stocks across the group. Invezz: Intel, AMD stocks slide again in aftermath of Broadcom's weak outlook

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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