Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the forty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.9289.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $127.02 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.04. The company has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.87 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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