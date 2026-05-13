Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financially Speaking Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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