Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $122.00 Price Target at New Street Research

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at New Street Research from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. New Street Research's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.93% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.79.

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Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.32. 99,189,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,408,280. The stock has a market cap of $644.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 2.21. Intel has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $141.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Goldman Sachs coverage on Intel

Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Micron article

Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time.

Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time. Neutral Sentiment: Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year.

Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals.

Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says the valuation has run ahead of fundamentals, and broader chip stocks have also seen periods of renewed selling pressure, which could limit further upside if sentiment cools.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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