Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.80 and last traded at $141.8340, with a volume of 63160940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.72.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $710.81 billion, a PE ratio of -228.65 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southern Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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