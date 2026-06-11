Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Raised to "Buy" at Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price target on the chip maker's stock, up from their prior price target of $96.00. Bank of America's price objective points to a potential upside of 26.12% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTC. KGI Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.98.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.98 billion, a PE ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc raised its stake in Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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