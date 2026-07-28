Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the chip maker's stock. Bank of America's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.40% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intel from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

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Intel Trading Down 5.9%

Intel stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.30. The stock had a trading volume of 149,960,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,071,797. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $433.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The company's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financially Speaking Inc grew its position in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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