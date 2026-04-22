Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 1.5% - Should You Sell?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.98 and last traded at $65.27. 86,272,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 108,581,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.26.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Down 1.5%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a market cap of $326.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -815.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Intel's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financially Speaking Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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