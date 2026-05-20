Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.80, but opened at $116.22. Intel shares last traded at $121.0290, with a volume of 34,495,564 shares traded.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $592.61 billion, a PE ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E20 Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. E20 Capital Ltd now owns 2,251,449 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $99,356,000 after buying an additional 1,332,053 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Intel by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC grew its stake in Intel by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here