Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.9% - Here's Why

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.10 and last traded at $86.30. Approximately 149,425,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 120,952,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.67.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $135.00 to $109.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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