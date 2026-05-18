Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the chip maker's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INTC. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.38.

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Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $108.77 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $546.68 billion, a PE ratio of -175.43 and a beta of 2.18. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s recent turnaround narrative is getting more attention, with coverage highlighting a “stunning comeback” and improved investor sentiment around the company’s recovery in chips and AI-related opportunities.

Intel’s recent turnaround narrative is getting more attention, with coverage highlighting a “stunning comeback” and improved investor sentiment around the company’s recovery in chips and AI-related opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and CNBC reported that President Trump said he “should have asked for more” of a U.S. stake in Intel, reinforcing the view that the government considers Intel strategically important and potentially supporting the stock’s bullish momentum. Article Title

Reuters and CNBC reported that President Trump said he “should have asked for more” of a U.S. stake in Intel, reinforcing the view that the government considers Intel strategically important and potentially supporting the stock’s bullish momentum. Positive Sentiment: Intel shareholders backed the board and a new chair, which suggests governance support as the company tries to execute its turnaround and address shifting demand trends. Article Title

Intel shareholders backed the board and a new chair, which suggests governance support as the company tries to execute its turnaround and address shifting demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Earlier reports also pointed to Intel benefiting from heavy institutional attention and deal speculation tied to U.S. industrial policy, helping extend the stock’s recent rally.

Earlier reports also pointed to Intel benefiting from heavy institutional attention and deal speculation tied to U.S. industrial policy, helping extend the stock’s recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: Some new coverage warns that Intel still faces market-share pressure from AMD and Arm in server CPUs, which remains a key competitive risk for investors.

Some new coverage warns that Intel still faces market-share pressure from AMD and Arm in server CPUs, which remains a key competitive risk for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles are largely commentary or unrelated to Intel’s fundamentals and are unlikely to materially affect the stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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