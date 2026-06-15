Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 2.6% - Here's What Happened

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.61 and last traded at $127.86. 128,816,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 121,476,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.57.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.31.

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Intel Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $642.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.22 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its position in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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