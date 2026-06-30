Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 6% - Should You Buy?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.35 and last traded at $139.63. Approximately 115,035,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 122,145,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.72.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $701.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 271.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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