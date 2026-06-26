Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Melius Research set a $150.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Arete Research lifted their price objective on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.66.

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Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $132.87 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $667.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.30 and a beta of 2.21. Intel has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $141.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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