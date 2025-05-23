Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 2.5% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $20.03. 25,116,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 80,609,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.57.

The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

