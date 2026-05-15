Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 6.2% - Here's What Happened

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $105.02 and last traded at $108.77. Approximately 129,948,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 119,614,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.93.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.38.

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Intel Trading Down 6.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company's fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $546.68 billion, a PE ratio of -175.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Intel by 84.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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