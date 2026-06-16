Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 6.7% - What's Next?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.51 and last traded at $119.2520. 50,541,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 120,824,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.86.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.98.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85,975 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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