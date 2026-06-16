Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 8.5% - Here's What Happened

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.00 and last traded at $117.05. Approximately 130,651,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 121,398,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.86.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to benefit from enthusiasm around its AI and foundry strategy, with multiple articles highlighting its growing role in AI infrastructure, server CPUs, and as a potential alternative to TSMC in hyperscaler and chip manufacturing partnerships.

Intel continues to benefit from enthusiasm around its AI and foundry strategy, with multiple articles highlighting its growing role in AI infrastructure, server CPUs, and as a potential alternative to TSMC in hyperscaler and chip manufacturing partnerships. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved after a Bank of America double upgrade, and other commentary noted Intel is becoming a more credible turnaround and AI beneficiary story. Article Title

Analyst sentiment improved after a Bank of America double upgrade, and other commentary noted Intel is becoming a more credible turnaround and AI beneficiary story. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also emphasized strong AI memory demand and a broader semiconductor rally, which had helped lift Intel alongside peers earlier in the week.

Recent coverage also emphasized strong AI memory demand and a broader semiconductor rally, which had helped lift Intel alongside peers earlier in the week. Neutral Sentiment: Intel-backed Mobileye’s plan to launch its own robotaxi business in 2027 adds long-term optionality to Intel’s ecosystem, but it is not an immediate catalyst for Intel shares.

Intel-backed Mobileye’s plan to launch its own robotaxi business in 2027 adds long-term optionality to Intel’s ecosystem, but it is not an immediate catalyst for Intel shares. Negative Sentiment: The main driver of today’s weakness appears to be profit-taking after Intel’s rapid run-up, with investors rotating out of crowded chip trades even though the company’s turnaround narrative remains intact. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.98.

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Intel Trading Down 8.5%

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $588.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85,975 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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