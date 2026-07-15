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Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
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Key Points

  • Intellicheck has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from six firms, with an average 12-month price target of $7.38.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed: Craig Hallum cut the stock to hold with a $6.50 target, while DA Davidson kept a buy rating at $7.50 and Zacks upgraded it to strong-buy.
  • The company reported Q1 EPS of $0.03, matching expectations, while shares were trading near $4.08, below the stock’s 52-week high of $9.08.
  • Five stocks we like better than Intellicheck.

Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.3750.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intellicheck from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Intellicheck from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intellicheck from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Intellicheck from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intellicheck

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bryan Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,000. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,550 shares of company stock valued at $189,021. Company insiders own 7.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth about $8,106,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth $1,102,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,986 shares of the company's stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 133,396 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,281 shares of the company's stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 107,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company's stock.

Intellicheck Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of IDN stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.80. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company's 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter. Intellicheck had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 9.56%. Analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company’s technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government‐issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on‐premises hardware or cloud‐based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point‐of‐sale systems.

The firm’s flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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