Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Trading Down 1.5% - What's Next?

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.82. 121,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 210,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDN shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut Intellicheck from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Intellicheck from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Intellicheck from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellicheck has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDN

Intellicheck Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $77.36 million, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter. Intellicheck had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 21,267.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company’s technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government‐issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on‐premises hardware or cloud‐based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point‐of‐sale systems.

The firm’s flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

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