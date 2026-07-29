Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Inter & Co. Inc. to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $513.3070 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $437.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $495.33 million. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, analysts expect Inter & Co. Inc. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Inter & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 456,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 15,385,139 shares of the company's stock worth $130,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704,435 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,734,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,210 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Inter & Co. Inc. by 10,681.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,683,012 shares of the company's stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,402 shares during the period. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,482,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,295 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,515,741 shares of the company's stock worth $78,600,000 after buying an additional 1,415,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Inter & Co. Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Inter & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Inter & Co. Inc. from $10.40 to $9.40 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co. Inc. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTR

About Inter & Co. Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

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