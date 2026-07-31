Intercontinental Exchange Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE reported record second-quarter results and announced an agreement to acquire electronic bond-trading platform MarketAxess for $167 per share, a transaction valued at $5.7 billion in enterprise value.

Chair and CEO Jeff Sprecher said the proposed acquisition would expand ICE’s fixed-income franchise by combining MarketAxess’ institutional credit-trading network with ICE Bonds’ retail and wealth-management distribution. MarketAxess has more than 2,100 institutional participants, according to ICE.

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“We’re building a global fixed-income network,” Sprecher said, describing a strategy to connect institutional, retail and wealth liquidity pools while combining execution, data, analytics and clearing capabilities.

MarketAxess Deal Terms and Strategy

ICE said its $167-per-share offer represents a 33% premium to MarketAxess’ closing price on July 29. The company expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first full year after closing and expects it to close in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions.

The acquisition will be funded entirely with cash through newly issued bonds, a term loan and commercial paper. ICE expects gross leverage to temporarily reach about 3.4 times pro forma EBITDA and targets returning leverage to 3 times or below within 18 to 24 months.

CFO Warren Gardiner said ICE expects approximately $100 million in annualized expense synergies. The company expects to realize one-third of those savings in the first year after closing, two-thirds by the second year and the full run rate by the third year. Planned savings are expected to come from consolidating corporate functions, rationalizing real estate, reducing vendor and technology overlap, and using shared infrastructure.

Gardiner said ICE underwrote the transaction based on MarketAxess’ recent mid-single-digit growth profile, while aiming to accelerate top-line growth over time through ICE’s network, data offerings and client relationships. He said the potential revenue benefits would be difficult to quantify because MarketAxess operates a transaction-based business.

Chris Edmonds, president of ICE’s Fixed Income and Data Services business, said the combination could reduce operational friction for clients by bringing together execution, data and clearing services. ICE also sees MarketAxess as a distribution channel for private-credit transparency and data initiatives, including its work with Apollo.

Second-Quarter Financial Results

ICE reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.90, which Gardiner called a second-quarter record and the company’s second-best quarter overall. Net revenue rose 5% to $2.7 billion, while adjusted operating income totaled $1.6 billion.

Recurring revenue reached a record $1.4 billion, up 8% year over year. Adjusted operating expenses were $1.038 billion, within the company’s guidance range. ICE said expense growth reflected performance-related compensation, technology investment in data-center capacity and depreciation and amortization tied to product development.

Exchanges net revenue was $1.5 billion.

Fixed Income and Data Services net revenue was $645 million, up 8%.

Mortgage Technology net revenue was $557 million, up 5%.

ICE raised its full-year 2026 outlook for Fixed Income and Data Services recurring-revenue growth to 7% to 8%, from prior guidance of mid-single-digit growth. It also said Exchange recurring revenue is expected to grow at a high-single-digit rate for the full year.

For the third quarter, ICE expects adjusted operating expenses of $1.063 billion to $1.073 billion. Full-year adjusted operating expenses are now expected to range from $4.190 billion to $4.230 billion. The company raised its expected 2026 capital expenditures to approximately $850 million, saying it pulled forward some planned 2027 spending on hardware and real estate because of strong cash flow and anticipated demand.

During the quarter, ICE repurchased $651 million of stock and returned $945 million to shareholders including dividends. It said it returned $1.8 billion in the first half of 2026. The board recently authorized up to $4 billion in share repurchases, and the company said it expects to increase baseline quarterly buybacks from $350 million to $400 million while continuing to deleverage following the MarketAxess transaction.

Rates, Data and Mortgage Technology

In Exchanges, ICE said its rates business grew 24% from the prior-year period, while total futures and options open interest rose 20%. NYSE transaction revenue reached a record and increased 15%, while recurring exchange revenue rose 10% to $416 million. The company said exchange data and connectivity services grew 12%.

President Ben Jackson said ICE’s European and U.K. rates markets benefited from sharp changes in rate expectations. Open interest in the company’s rates franchise reached a record 53 million contracts in June, up more than 50% year over year, he said. ICE’s financials open interest was up 40% entering the third quarter, according to Jackson.

Fixed Income and Data Services generated record recurring revenue of $531 million, up 10%. ICE said its index business ended the quarter with a record $922 billion in ETF assets under management, up 29% year over year. Data and network technology revenue rose 11%, supported by demand from traditional and AI-driven workflows.

ICE also introduced ICE Compass, an AI-powered pre-trade analytics platform for fixed-income investors. Jackson said the product uses ICE pricing and transaction data to estimate potential bid or ask levels from counterparties and rank expected competitiveness. T. Rowe Price signed on as the platform’s anchor client, he said.

In Mortgage Technology, transaction revenue increased 11%, driven by Encompass closed-loan revenue and closing solutions. Recurring revenue was $406 million, aided by product adoption, contract-renewal normalization and new clients going live on ICE origination and servicing platforms.

Jackson said ICE continues to deploy its Aurora AI tools in Encompass and MSP, with human approvals, audit logs and governance controls included in workflows. The company said it has begun monetizing certain AI tools as clients adopt them, though it is still assessing the value those tools create for customers.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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