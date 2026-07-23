InterDigital (IDCC) to Post Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect InterDigital to announce earnings of $0.9030 per share and revenue of $143.05 million for the quarter. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $259.08 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $269.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.42. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $213.06 and a 12-month high of $412.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Report on IDCC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samir Armaly sold 470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $130,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,757.12. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,500. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,654,159 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 37.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $28,698,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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