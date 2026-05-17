InterDigital Maps Path to $1B Recurring Revenue on Patents, Streaming Push

InterDigital NASDAQ: IDCC Chief Financial Officer Rich Brezski outlined the company’s patent licensing model, recent financial performance and long-term growth targets during a presentation at the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, and Consumer Conference.

Brezski described InterDigital as “first and foremost a pioneering research company” focused on wireless, video and artificial intelligence technologies that underpin widely used products and services. He said the company licenses technology developed by its research teams to major global customers, including Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi, which he identified as the top three handset manufacturers, as well as companies such as Lenovo and HP.

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For 2025, Brezski cited $834 million in revenue, more than $15 in earnings per share, a 71% adjusted EBITDA margin and more than $1 billion in cash. He emphasized the operating leverage in InterDigital’s model, saying much of the company’s incremental revenue carries high margins because the underlying technologies are developed years before they are licensed across multiple markets.

Research and standards remain central to the model

Brezski said roughly half of InterDigital’s workforce is made up of engineers, including a significant number of PhDs. He highlighted the company’s leadership team, including Chief Executive Officer Liren Chen, who joined in 2021 after a long career at Qualcomm, and Chief Technology Officer Rajesh Pankaj, who also came from Qualcomm and previously led corporate research and development there.

InterDigital’s business model begins with research and innovation, Brezski said. The company contributes technology to standards such as 5G, 6G, Wi-Fi and video compression, while filing patents to protect its inventions. Those technologies are then licensed to companies that implement them in products and services.

“We make it available, with the expectation that the companies as they use it, that they’ll ultimately pay it for us,” Brezski said. He added that when companies license InterDigital’s technology after prior use, the company can record “catch-up” revenue, followed by recurring revenue under the license agreement.

Brezski said InterDigital has more than 100 leadership positions across wireless, video and AI standards. In the 3GPP organization, which sets 5G standards and is working on 6G, he said InterDigital holds two chair positions, with Samsung and China Mobile being the only other companies with more than one.

Patent portfolio and licensing momentum

Brezski said InterDigital’s patent portfolio has grown from about 19,000 assets in 2017 to roughly double that level in 2025. He also cited recognition from LexisNexis, saying InterDigital has been named among the 100 most innovative companies in the world in each of the five years the study has been conducted.

Over the past five years, the company has signed more than 50 licenses with total contract value close to $5 billion, Brezski said. He said those agreements include Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Panasonic and Lenovo, among others.

Brezski compared InterDigital’s licenses to subscriptions because customers receive coverage for an evolving and expanding patent portfolio over the term of an agreement. He said the portfolio is growing at a pace of about seven patents per day.

The CFO also said the company invests about $200 million annually in research and portfolio costs, with a long period before those investments generate returns. “The money that we invested this last year in 2025, that $200 million will not see a return for, you know, five years or more, because we’re working on 6G,” Brezski said.

2030 plan targets $1 billion in ARR

Brezski reiterated InterDigital’s long-term goal, first presented at its September 2024 Investor Day, of reaching more than $1 billion in annualized recurring revenue by 2030. The plan includes $500 million from smartphones, $200 million from consumer electronics and IoT, and more than $300 million from streaming and cloud services.

He said smartphone ARR has grown from about $340 million at the time of the investor day to $491 million, bringing the company close to its $500 million target for that category. Brezski said about 1.2 billion smartphones shipped in 2025, with 85% under license to InterDigital. He said eight of the top 10 smartphone manufacturers are licensed, while Transsion and Huawei remain unlicensed opportunities. He also said InterDigital recently filed litigation against Transsion.

In consumer electronics and IoT, Brezski said ARR has increased from about $40 million at the time of the investor day to $90 million. He cited licensing coverage of about 60% of the PC and tablet market, including Apple, Samsung, LG, Lenovo and HP, while Dell and Acer remain opportunities. In TVs, he said LG, TPV and Sony are licensed, while Samsung TV’s license expired at the end of last year and InterDigital is working on a renewal. He also said the company recently filed litigation against TCL and Hisense.

Streaming seen as a major opportunity

Brezski said InterDigital has not yet generated revenue from streaming and cloud services, but believes its video compression technology is important to the delivery of streaming services. He described video compression as enabling a roughly 1,000-to-1 reduction in data, making streaming possible.

The company’s $300 million-plus target for streaming is based on the subscription video on demand and advertising video on demand markets, Brezski said. He cited Netflix and Disney as examples of SVOD services and TikTok and YouTube as examples of AVOD services. He said the AVOD market is projected to grow from $300 billion to $515 billion by 2030, while SVOD is projected to grow from $185 billion to $240 billion.

During a question-and-answer session, an analyst asked what assumptions support the $300 million streaming target. Brezski said the combined SVOD and AVOD market is larger than the smartphone market and growing faster, while InterDigital views itself as a key provider of technology to the standards that make streaming possible. He said the company believes it can penetrate the market sufficiently by 2030 to reach $300 million or more, but did not provide specific customer or compliance assumptions.

Capital allocation and litigation

Brezski said InterDigital maintains a strong balance sheet in part because it is involved in litigation with large companies. He noted current streaming litigation with Disney and Amazon, prior litigation with Lenovo that has been resolved, and TV-related litigation with TCL and Hisense.

He said InterDigital returned $800 million of capital over the past five years, including more than $600 million for share repurchases, reducing its share count by 16%. The company also raised its dividend by 56% in 2025, he said.

Brezski closed by reiterating InterDigital’s goal of reaching $1 billion in ARR and $600 million in adjusted EBITDA by 2030, supported by its existing technology portfolio and addressable markets in smartphones, consumer electronics, IoT, streaming and cloud services.

About InterDigital NASDAQ: IDCC

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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