Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial cut Interfor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Interfor from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

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Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$12.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$826.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.61. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Interfor (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of C$643.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company's primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

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