Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Interfor logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Interfor has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with six brokerages split evenly between three hold ratings and three buy ratings.
  • The average 12-month price target for the stock is C$12.50, while recent analyst actions included price target changes from TD, Raymond James, and RBC.
  • Interfor shares opened at C$12.56, near the consensus target, but the company continues to show weak profitability metrics, including a recent quarterly EPS loss of C($0.96) and negative net margin.
  • Five stocks we like better than Interfor.

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial cut Interfor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Interfor from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Interfor

Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$12.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$826.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.61. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Interfor (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of C$643.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company's primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Interfor (TSE:IFP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Interfor Right Now?

Before you consider Interfor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Interfor wasn't on the list.

While Interfor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines