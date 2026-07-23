International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.6842.

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IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on International Business Machines from $350.00 to $288.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. HSBC set a $175.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a "reduce" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $206.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $263.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.42. The company has a market cap of $193.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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