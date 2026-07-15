International Business Machines (IBM) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.02 per share and revenue of $17.8609 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 25.4%

International Business Machines stock opened at $216.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.70 and a 200-day moving average of $265.20. International Business Machines has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Negative Sentiment: IBM reported preliminary Q2 revenue of about $17.2 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.93, both below estimates, raising concerns about near-term growth and execution. Reuters: IBM expects second-quarter revenue below estimates

IBM reported preliminary Q2 revenue of about $17.2 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.93, both below estimates, raising concerns about near-term growth and execution. Negative Sentiment: CEO Arvind Krishna said the company “faltered,” citing delayed deal closures and customers shifting budgets toward AI infrastructure and memory chips, which hurt software and infrastructure sales. CNBC: IBM warns second-quarter earnings fell short of expectations

CEO Arvind Krishna said the company “faltered,” citing delayed deal closures and customers shifting budgets toward AI infrastructure and memory chips, which hurt software and infrastructure sales. Negative Sentiment: The warning is dragging other software and IT services names lower, reinforcing fears that enterprise spending is moving away from traditional software vendors and toward AI hardware/cybersecurity. Investor's Business Daily: Stock Market Jumps As Inflation Eases; IBM Warns

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $307.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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