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International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • IBM shares saw heavy trading volume and rose to about $237 from a prior close of $225, reflecting strong investor interest as the stock reacted to recent catalysts.
  • Sentiment was boosted by major quantum-computing developments, including a letter of intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce for a proposed $1 billion CHIPS-supported quantum foundry and broader government funding plans for the sector.
  • IBM continues to show fundamental strength, with Q1 earnings and revenue both beating estimates, and the company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.69 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of International Business Machines.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,306,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session's volume of 5,955,395 shares.The stock last traded at $237.0680 and had previously closed at $225.00.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $229.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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