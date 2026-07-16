International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 3.9% - What's Next?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.95 and last traded at $219.3930. Approximately 22,341,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 8,009,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.20.

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Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see long-term value after the drop, with price-target reductions that nevertheless imply meaningful upside from current levels and a few commentators arguing the stock may be oversold and technically near support.

Some analysts still see long-term value after the drop, with price-target reductions that nevertheless imply meaningful upside from current levels and a few commentators arguing the stock may be oversold and technically near support. Positive Sentiment: IBM also introduced new Power systems and software products aimed at automating operations and supporting AI workloads, which could help the company compete better in enterprise AI over time.

IBM also introduced new Power systems and software products aimed at automating operations and supporting AI workloads, which could help the company compete better in enterprise AI over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discuss possible rebound setups, options strategies, and whether the selloff has created a buying opportunity, but these are more about investor positioning than a new business catalyst.

Several articles discuss possible rebound setups, options strategies, and whether the selloff has created a buying opportunity, but these are more about investor positioning than a new business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: IBM's investor-day-style messaging and executive comments emphasized that its software business is not being disrupted by AI, though that reassurance has not yet changed sentiment.

IBM's investor-day-style messaging and executive comments emphasized that its software business is not being disrupted by AI, though that reassurance has not yet changed sentiment. Negative Sentiment: IBM reported preliminary Q2 revenue of about $17.2 billion and adjusted EPS of about $2.93, both below Wall Street expectations, triggering a record one-day decline and wiping out tens of billions in market value.

IBM reported preliminary Q2 revenue of about $17.2 billion and adjusted EPS of about $2.93, both below Wall Street expectations, triggering a record one-day decline and wiping out tens of billions in market value. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-fraud investigations have been announced following the stock plunge, adding legal overhang and suggesting investors are questioning whether prior guidance and disclosures were misleading.

Multiple securities-fraud investigations have been announced following the stock plunge, adding legal overhang and suggesting investors are questioning whether prior guidance and disclosures were misleading. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cited weaker software and infrastructure demand, delayed large deals, and shifting customer capital spending priorities as signs that IBM may face continued pressure if enterprise IT budgets keep moving toward AI infrastructure.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer cut International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 3.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $206.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company's 50 day moving average is $264.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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